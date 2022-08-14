Spirit Could Ghost Home

I have genuinely struggled to wind a second suggestion for us all today but in the end, I have come down on the side of Mick’s Spirit, though I make no secret of my admiration for trainer Conrad Allen who does an exceptional job with his small Newmarket string.

Three times a C&D winner, the four-year-old won here as recently as June off a mark 2lb lower before a close-up fourth here on his only start since, despite losing a shoe, and as I suspect the may be more to come thanks to his relatively young age on sprinting terms, a place is my minimum expectations.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mick’s Spirit 3.30pm Lingfield 9/2 Bet365