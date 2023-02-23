Action Jackson

The Devon National from Exeter looks interesting, three miles and six furlongs of stamina sapping action and a race won by Captain Drake for Harry Fry last season at odds of 20/1.

It makes sense to me to look at the distance winners who have at least proved they stay this far, and that immediately leaves us a shortlist of three – Favori De Sivola, Samuel Jackson, and Gwencily Berbas – all course and distance winners to boot. The last named is a 12 year -old, and we haven’t see a winner that old in the 23 years of stats I can find, so I will reluctantly pass him by. Favori De Sivola has won two of his three starts here which is promising, but he does need to carry 5lb more than his best ever winning mark this afternoon, where Samuel Jackson actually carried 3lb more to victory here in this race in 2021.

He was last seen coming home a distant third over hurdles at the start of the month, but I am hoping that was a pipe-opener, and that he will be spot on this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Samuel Jackson 3.15pm Exeter 11/2 William Hill, Bet Victor, and 888.com