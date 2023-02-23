Rank Outsider Owes Us Nothing

We haven’t seen a winning favourite here since back in 2016, but neither have we seen a winner priced bigger than 6/1 in the same period – so perhaps the second favourite is the sensible place to start? That would currently be Rubaud who could be a different beast sporting a hood for the first time, but his 10th in the Betfair Hurdle still leaves him with something to find in my eyes and I will be going for an even riskier option.

Postmark will have to hit the first two home to land the place bets of my each way punt but Milton Harris thinks a lot of the son of Postponed who won despite making plenty of errors at Newbury which I am hoping he can learn from. He gets plenty of weight from his rivals today which is an added bonus and although no good thing, 20/1 or so is just a bit too tempting for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Postmark 3.40pm Kempton 40/1 Bet Victor and Boylesports