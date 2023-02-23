The Second Should Come First

Henri The Second did look a touch one-paced when only fourth at Cheltenham last time out, but that was in a Grade Two contest (Classic Novices’ Hurdle), and he really ought to find this company far less exacting. Paul Nicholls’ charge was second at Chepstow in October and followed that with a win at Sandown in a decent contest, and it is noted that the third that day (Maximilian) arrived unbeaten after five starts, and has won again since, suggesting the form has a bit of depth about it.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Henri The Second 2.30pm Warwick 11/8 Bet365 and Betfred