After You Your Majesty

The Sabbath is always a nightmare for us journalists with some pretty poor racing most weeks to work with and I have always been a firm believer that the lower the quality the more suspect the form.

I am hoping that our old mate Charlie Appleby comes to the rescue at Doncaster with his horses coming back to their peak just before Royal Ascot when he introduces Majestic One to the racecourse for the first time in the 2.40pm over seven furlongs.

Cheaply bought by Godolphin standards at “only” 260,000 Guineas as a yearling, the son of Teofilo is the first foal of a Dubawi mare and is said to be working well – though he is not apparently one of their very best. The opposition are largely unknown quantities but my Newmarket colleagues tell me there will be some long faces if he fails to make a winning debut.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Majestic One 2.40pm Doncaster 11/10 Bet365