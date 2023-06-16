Crisford Newcomer Could Surprise

Sioux Nation has been setting the world alight at stud this season with his progeny often outrunning their purchase prices, and word reaches me that Labalaba is one of the Crisfords better two-year-olds.

He certainly has an interesting mix of speed and stamina in his pedigree and he may well be better over further than this six furlongs sooner rather than later, but if he gets a fast run race to attack from in this small field, he may be finishing best of all and could go close at a half-decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Labalaba 3.25pm Salisbury 11/2 Bet365