Age Is Just A Number – Hopefully

I am hoping for a decent price about Harry Fry’s Sir Ivan ahead of the Veterans’ Handicap Chase at 2.10pm and with Lorcan Murtagh in the saddle, one of the best conditional jockeys around.

He is getting on a bit at the age of 12 and is the joint eldest in this field, but he is still capable of a big effort, and has won or placed off far higher marks in the past including a decent third at Sandown two races back off a rating 8lb higher. We are taking a risk on his fitness (we all get lazier as we get older), but he is undoubtedly well-in if he is anywhere near to his best, and a small each-way bet may well pay dividends for a stable in among the winners.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sir Ivan 2.05pm Aintree 12/1 Paddy Power and Betfair