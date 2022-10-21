TICKETS are now on sale for BKB 29 and what a night it promises to be!

We’ve got two world-title fights topping the bill at the O2 Arena on December 3, along with British-title action, a rematch, the return of several fans’ favourites – and several new faces too.

The new faces include George Hillyard, an all-action fighter from Canning Town who fought on Sky Sports during his pro gloved career.

George is matched with Will Cairns on BKB 29 and whatever happens in that fight, both can go on to have a good future with BKB™.

The line up for BKB 29 is proof that with us, defeats aren’t the end of the world – and everyone gets a second chance.

James Connelly has served the hardest of apprenticeships in the hardest of sports, fighting Dan Chapman, Ricardo Franco, Sean George and more, and has had his setbacks along the way.

James looked better than ever when outpointing Nathan DeCastro for the British welterweight title in April and his reward is a second shot at the world title, against Marley Churcher.

Marley is another who could have walked away from the sport. He has had his struggles with injuries, but loves our sport, loves what we do and is looking to put a world championship belt alongside all the other trophies he’s won in his fighting career.

Both could have quit by now, but have shown character to stick at it and look where they are now!

Jody Meikle has decided he won’t be fighting again.

He made the announcement after his points win over Stanlee Wilson last Sunday. Jody says that at 42 years old, it’s time to move on.

Jody became an instant star of BKB™ in January when he came in at short notice to win the world heavyweight championship and everyone at BKB™ wishes him all the best for the future.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown