Hitman Could Call The Shots

Time to start to focus more on National Hunt racing, and although I know they expect a big run from Milers Bank in the Old Roan Chase at 2.40pm, I am convinced we are yet to see the very best from Hitman.

Paul Nicholls has always thought a lot of the six-year-old but good as he is, he is yet to hit the heights expected, but a wind operation may bring about the improvement needed. Last season saw him fail to register a victory from four starts though his form was top-drawer with a C&D second here in the Marsh Chase the highlight. He races off the same mark this afternoon and has clearly has his issues (he has had wind surgery twice before), but if they have him right, he does look the class act in this field.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Hitman 2.40pm Aintree 5/2 Paddy Power and Betfair