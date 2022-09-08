Aidan O’Brien And Ryan Moore Are In For A Good Day

Amazingly this Group Three contest is the lowest quality race I am covering all weekend and one where you would have to think that Bluegrass can run a big race. After running on all too late over a mile and a quarter at York in the Dante Stakes, he had a three-month break before returning over a mile and three-quarters in the Vinnie Roe Stakes here, looming up to challenge before weakening close home before finishing fourth.

This will be his first try at a mile and a half which I am hopeful may prove to be his ideal trip, and at 7/1 how can I resist a little each way just in case I am correct.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Bluegrass 3.10pm Leopardstown 10/1 Bet365, Bet Victor, and others