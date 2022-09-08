St Leger Victory Before A Trip To Oz?

It is a real shame that the St Leger is now an afterthought for most of the classic generation with the stigma of winning over a mile and three-quarters very much out of fashion when it comes to your stud fees once your charge is retired.

We have an odds-on favourite this year in Gordon Stakes winner New London, buy I note he drifted late on over the mile and a half that day, suggesting his stamina may have been coming to an end. Hoo Ya Mal, on the other hand, landed the odds with ease over this trip in the March Stakes last time out and was runner-up in the Epsom Derby, and at 13/2 he looks overpriced to me.

We know he has a touch of class and we know he stays as well, and although I will settle for a top-three spot at that price, I genuinely think he has every chance of coming home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Hoo Ya Mal 3.55pm Doncaster 7/1 most bookmakers