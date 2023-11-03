Carlisle Runner Is On A Mission

The 2.30pm at Carlisle does look as if it could cut up pretty badly to be honest, but even if they all turn up on race day, this may still fall the way of Mahler Mission, rated 4lb or more better than all of these rivals by the handicapper.

A winner at Navan last year and falling two out when going well at the front in the National Hunt Challenge Cup at the Cheltenham Festival, stamina is definitely his strong point which is presumably why he is a backable price over the two and a half miles here, but he does have a touch of class about him as well and has won over this trip over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mahler Mission 2.30pm Carlisle 7/2 most bookmakers