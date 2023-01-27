Stay Cool At Fontwell

I am off to Fontwell this afternoon weather permitting and I am really looking forward to the handicap chase at 2.50pm which looks a race worth watching. Three and a half miles over fences on softer ground will be a real test of stamina, but it is hard to guess just how far Coolvalla can go now that he has got his act together.

A three out of three record over fences speaks volumes, with two of those here in Sussex which is a tick in the box with the strange configuration of this track regularly catching horses out who have never raced here before. Those are the positives, but on the down side, he has to carry a massive 11lbs more than he has last time out on Boxing Day, but I am hoping he has the progress left in him to shrug that off.

He likes to make the running as he did when winning by 19 lengths here which will hopefully keep him out of any troubles in behind, and as he can set his own pace I can see him bounding clear, and seeing off the rivals he has to give weight to in this contest.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Coolvalla 2.50pm Fontwell 15/8 Bet365