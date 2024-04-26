All Bow As The King Is Crowned

Although I am in Hong Kong I am still following the racing at home in detail, and the Saturday card from Sandown is a personal favourite, and one I am disappointed to miss. Willie Mullins has spiced it up even further this year as he hunts down the trainers title and he has numerous chances but as I am trying to avoid the odds-on shots I have to look elsewhere, with the handicap hurdle that closes the card at 5.20pm my sole suggested punt.

Sa Majeste was one of the few Mullins disappointments at the Cheltenham Festival when only 16th behind Langer Dan, but I and may others refuse to believe that was his true form. An easy winner at Limerick in late December he drops back a furlong today off a mark 2lb lower and if he gives his true running, ought to land a place at least in this company.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sa Majeste 5.20pm Sandown 13/2 William Hill