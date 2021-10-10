Cox Filly Can Benefit From Her Experience

Leicester put on a card well worth a visit if you get the chance this afternoon (I will be there,) with some very well bred newcomers and plenty of promise on show from other lightly raced protagonists.

Cheveley Park look as if they have another decent sort on their hands with Benefit, a daughter of Acclamation who won her only start when staying on strongly over this trip at Wolverhampton on the all-weather. I will admit I was surprised they haven’t upped her a furlong, but the likelihood of more testing going here may well work in her favour. He dam is a daughter of Pivotal so there is every reason to believe the extra cut in the ground expected here will bring improvement, and although she won’t be a big price, trust me, it’s a difficult day.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Benefit 2.05pm Leicester 15/4 Paddy Power and Betfair