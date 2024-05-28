All Is Fair In Love And Horse Racing

At Kempton this evening I need to start by wishing my mate Aidan Jones the best of luck on board Embarked for James Fanshawe in the apprentice race that starts the card, but for betting purposes, I am a little bit sweeter on Fair Angellica in the 8.12pm.

Richard Hughes trains the daughter of Harry Angel, who won all three starts last year before finishing second on soft ground at Goodwood off 2lb lower. I am hoping she needed the run a little more than they thought that day, and with a switch to the all-weather and quicker conditions this evening, she may well get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Fair Angellica 8.12pm Kempton 9/2 William Hill