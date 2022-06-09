All Over Baah The Shouting

A Listed race over the five-furlongs for us here, but with good to soft ground predicted I am thinking it will play out like a six-furlong race this afternoon. Live In The Dream could go well here having won his only start on this going at Chester and with a one run one win record at Sandown, and he may prove to be the biggest danger to Mitbaahy.

A son of Profitable he shows surprising speed over this trip when you see the stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree and won very easily last time out at Hamilton in a Class Two Conditions Stakes. Produced late on that day to win going away, he handled the cut in the ground there and races on a similar surface here (barring freak weather), and may well be a sprinter on the upgrade with a step up in to Group class hopefully just around the corner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mitbaahy 2.50pm Sandown 9/2 Bet365, Paddy Power, William Hill, and Betfair