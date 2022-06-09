Meehan Challenger Has Strong Credentials

Some better than I expected runners here on the weekend before Royal Ascot and a decent race is on the cards, though it still looks pretty competitive to me and finding the winner is no cakewalk. Although he needs to find a couple of pounds according to the official rating, I am going to side with Mandoob here for trainer Brian Meehan, who I have a lot of time for. Lightly raced for a four-year-old with just five career starts, he has won two of those (at Lingfield and Haydock), and ran perhaps his best race yet when a two-length second to the Royal Ascot bound Al Aasy at Ascot, with the third over two lengths adrift. Better still, that was his first start in over seven months, and his first following wind-surgery, and if he improves at all for that (and he should), then he has to be the value call this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mandoob 3.05pm York 5/2 most bookmakers