Appleby Horse The Number One

The Charlie Appleby two-year-olds seem to get backed to the exclusion of all others this season and that seemed the case when One Nation went to post for his Yarmouth debut when he was sent off the 5/4 favourite.

Sadly, the son of Dubai out of a Street Cry mare pulled way too hard early in the contest and was a spent force when asked to win his race, before coming home a two and a quarter length third to stable companion Naval Power, the lesser fancied of the two at odds of 11/2 under James Doyle.

The theory is that he will learn plenty from that experience and not be anywhere near as “buzzy” this afternoon, and if that is the case we will hopefully see his true colours – and a winning performance.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win One Nation 1.45pm Sandown 11/8 all bookmakers