All Over In A Flash

Trainer Anthony Honeyball seems pretty keen to land the Wincanton bumper at 3.50pm with no less than five of the 112 entries, but as you may have second guessed by now, I am a big fan of Nigel Twiston-Davies in these events and I will be backing Lightning Flash as the trainer-owned Mount Nelson gelding looks to follow up his November Ludlow success.

His 7lb winners penalty has been offset by the booking of James Turner to ride, which is all the more interesting when you see trainers son Sam on board Dark Material, and as it looks like no stone has been left unturned, I seriously think the three-year-old can maintain his unbeaten record.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lightning Flash 3.50pm Wincanton 3/1 most bookmakers