Whatever Will Be Will Be At Wincanton

As things stand, Wincanton seem more than hopeful that warmer if wetter weather will see their card go ahead this afternoon, and if that is the case, welcome back jumps racing!

The 12.55pm looks a really good contest for midweek and I suspect that Country Lady, Queen Annie, and Stuti all have at least one race in them over hurdles, I still favour Alan King’s Kay Tara Tara (great name for a daughter of Kayf Tara, by the way).

She won a bumper at Lingfield on debut where she showed more pace than I expected from her pedigree, but showed where her future lies when taking to hurdles at Huntingdon, outpaced early on before running on late over a fraction shy of two and a half miles to win by close to three lengths.

She does have to carry a 7lb penalty for that success but the added couple of furlongs here ought to play to her strengths, and I still feel she can go well even in this competitive event.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Kay Tara Tara 12.55pm Wincanton 9/4 most bookmakers