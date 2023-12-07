Darn Sarf For Nicky

Sandown will hopefully survive this afternoon and if that is the case, then the 1.50pm looks a more than decent race, though a few bubbles will have to be burst. Five runners and everyone one of them was a winner last time out, but only Nicky Henderson’s Southoftheborder arrives with an unbeaten record.

The son of Leading Light won a point-to-point, a bumper and a maiden hurdle here very easily and although he is up against better opposition here if they have ambitions of Cheltenham then he still needs to win this and do so with something to spare.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Southoftheborder 1.50pm Sandown 11/8 Bet365 and William Hill