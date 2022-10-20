All Set For Take-Off At Cheltenham

Just the seven runnings of this two-mile handicap to work with and the first note to make is that five of the seven winners have carried more than 11 stone one or more, four have been eight-year-olds with the other three aged six, and all of them have been priced at 15/2 or shorter.

If we take those statistics literally (which would be naïve of course), then we lose the three seven-year-olds, and that only leaves us with four to focus on. I was going to go with top-weight Editor Du Gite for Gary Moore but the trainer reports that “he does benefit for a run” which is advertised by the fact that he hasn’t ever won returning from a break, while The Widdow maker jumper right at Aintree and if he does that here, he may give away too much ground.

Poseidon has his first start for Gordon Elliott after leaving the Charles Byrnes yard but he needs to step up in his one win from 10 starts record to have a say, and that seems to point to the chances of Clear The Runway.

The winner of five of his seven starts over fences, he returned to action at Worcester with a comfortable 10 length success, and although upped 7lb for that win, he has his ground, and will try to make hay until conditions go against him.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Clear The Runway 3.15pm Cheltenham 9/2 Paddy Power and Betfair