All Square With The Bookies At Salisbury

Leicester Square looked a typical Andrew Balding sort on his first and only start at Nottingham, and I rather doubt the experience will be lost on the Masar gelding who cost 160,000 Guineas as a yearling.

Caught late on over a mile and a quarter that day but beaten less than two lengths, he was easy to back on the track, suggesting there would be plenty of improvement to come with experience, and although there are question marks about the step up in trip this afternoon, there is an abundance of stamina on the dam’s side of his pedigree and he is a half-brother to Shalakar, who won over up to one mile seven on the Flat, and two miles five furlongs over hurdles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Leicester Square 4.37pm Salisbury 13/2 William Hill and 888Sport.com