The Nap Of The Day

Lough Lane and Lakota Brave will both have plenty of supporters ahead of the mile handicap at 5.00pm and rightly so, but I am willing to take a chance on Nap Hand here at a bigger price – hopefully.

Alan King’s gelding was second on his last two starts in 2022, beaten a neck and then half a length over this trip on the Kempton all-weather, and was then went AWOL for a year and a half before returning back at the same track last month.

Left with plenty to do and racing out the back, he finished well to be beaten less than two lengths in fifth, and can only strip fitter on his second start after such a long absence.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nap Hand 4.00pm Yarmouth 6/1 Bet365