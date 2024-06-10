Better Ground May See A Better Performance

Style King is a newcomer to note ahead of his debut in the 2.00pm at Salisbury and he could well run into a place, but I was taken with the debut success of Blewburton who continued a good run for Eve Johnson Houghton with her juveniles when winning by a couple of lengths at Leicester.

The son of Saxon Warrior isn’t really bred to be at his best on the soft ground he encountered there yet he still powered away at the finish, and with quicker going and an added furlong here, there is every chance he can follow up despite having to give 3lb or more away to all of his rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Blewburton 2.00pm Salisbury 9/2 most bookmakers