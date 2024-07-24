All That Glistens May Bring Gold

The betting ahead of the 6.45pm at Newbury tonight may well tell its own story with two decent Juddmonte fillies in opposition courtesy of the unraced Polygram, and the once raced Glistening.

The last named may be able to put her racecourse experience to good use here after letting favourite backers down on her debut when running greener than expected before finishing a perfectly respectable third at Yarmouth.

She went into plenty of notebooks that day, mine included, and with even nominal experience, could well get off the mark this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Glistening 6.45pm Newbury Evens Bet365