World Pool + Tote + Placepot Guarantees = Value Bets!

When it comes to value bets, which let’s face it is the name of the game these days, its hard to see past The Tote thanks to their various guarantees that give us normal folk every chance of winning big for affordable stakes – and this weekend is no exception.

The World Pool, where other countries bet into the pool which makes it both larger and stronger which can only be great news for us punters, will cover all eight races from Ascot this Saturday PLUS Champions day in South Africa and the German Oaks on Sunday, where there is every chance the payouts will be better than those we would get from the UK bookmakers (fingers crossed).

Add in the now customary (but not to be ignored) Placepot guarantees of £50,000 at York on Friday, £150,000 at Ascot (Premier Raceday) AND £100,000 at York (Premier Raceday) on Saturday, and then £50,000 at Pontefract Sunday and I for one will be having a go at finding a horse to place in the first six races on each card and looking to pick up a tasty dividend.

We also have a Scoop6 (winners needed for this one) with a whopping rollover of £107,552 on the races below, as well as a guaranteed £50,000 Placepot on The Tote sponsored Racing League meetings (all of them), so it seems fair to say they are doing their utmost to attract punters old and new, unlike certain bookmakers we could all mention.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races: 2.05 York – 5f Hcap, 19 declared. 2.25 Ascot – 1m Grp3 Valiant Stakes, 8 declared. 2.40 York – 6f Hcap, 14 declared. 3.00 Ascot – 7f International Stakes, 18 declared. 3.40 Ascot – 1m4f Grp1 King George, 9 declared. 4.35 York – 1m Hcap, 16 declared

Best of luck if you do get involved – and remember, NEVER bet more than you can afford to lose.