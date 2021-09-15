All The way Win A Possibility For Meehan Filly

A Listed sprint over five furlongs to start proceedings this week and one where I was pleasantly surprised to see a decent sized field, hats off to Ayr and to all the connections for giving us all some competitive racing.

We are talking juveniles which is a concern with so many likely to improve with more experience, but what we do know is that a high draw has a historical advantage, and common sense suggests we focus our attention there.

Vertiginous possibly has the best form on offer with a three length fourth in the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York last month which she followed with an odds on defeat over six furlongs when caught close home to go under by a neck. She made the running that day and would have been clear of her field at this trip, and if the same tactics are tried this afternoon she has a decent chance from the eight stall.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Vertiginous 2.10pm Ayr 14/1 Paddy Power. 888.com and others