All Things Being Equal We Will Be On A Winner

An all-age Listed sprint over five furlongs kicks off the ITV televised racing this week and with 10 different trainers winning the last 10 renewals, and horses aged from four to 10, where do we start? We do know that we haven’t seen a winner priced bigger than 14/1 in the last 26 years, and that no horse has won from a stall higher than 10 for what this is worth, but after that, it’s back to the formbook.

I do like the booking of Ryan Moore by Keith Dalgleish to ride Prince Of Pillo and I do expect a big run from the son of Prince Of Lir who was last seen coming home third in the Group Three Cornwallis takes at Newmarket last year, but this is his first start of the season, and we haven’t seen a winner from his age group since 2012.

That is just about enough to put me off and I have noticed some good money for Equilateral since the runners were announced, with trainer Charlie Hills sweet on his chances. Age doesn’t seem to catch up with the sprinters as much as others, and the eight-year-old has already won seven races, with a length second in the Group Two Temple Stakes here last time out the best form on offer here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Equilateral 1.15pm Haydock 7/2 most bookmakers