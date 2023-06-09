Frankel Filly Looks The Business

If there is one horse running today that really impressed me last time out then the Gosden trained Al Asifah has to be it after she strolled clear to win on her only start at Haydock by five lengths despite a slow getaway when the stalls opened.

The daughter of Frankel certainly looks to have inherited some of his genes on that performance and I am hoping she can take the step up in to Listed class in her stride in the 3.20pm at Goodwood.

She did look as if she would learn plenty from the experience that day and as I am hoping she is Group class in the long term, she can hopefully keep her unbeaten record this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Al Asifah 3.20pm Goodwood 7/10 888sport.com