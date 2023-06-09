Show No Fear At Beverley

With winners at all prices up to 40/1 all things seem possible here, but that comes as no great shock when we are dealing with lightly raced two-year-olds.

The majority of winners have come from a single figure draw, and 23 of the 24 winners came from the first eight in the betting, while none of them raced in the last seven days. That only removes a grand total of TWO from the declared runners list, so that was a waste of time for all concerned! Midnight Affair heads the market after her debut second at Newmarket when close to two lengths adrift of Soprano, but other than the fact that she was sent off favourite, we don’t know how good the winner is, while the third was beaten the same distance next time out in a Class Four maiden, and nothing in behind has come even close to franking the form.

She could of course improve considerably, but at 5/4 I can afford to give her a miss and have come down on the side of Never Fear as an each way alternative. The daughter of No Nay Never was well bought at 70,000 Guineas for the sire of the moment, and although weak in the market, she made all to come home alone on her only start at Wolverhampton at the rewarding odds of 12/1. That suggests she will improve considerably to me, and if she can slip this field over a furlong shorter, she won’t be stopping when they try to reel her in.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Never Fear 2.05pm Beverley 15/2 most bookmakers