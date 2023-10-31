Henderson Filly Is Reportedly Pretty Smart

Keep your fingers crossed for the weather please as I may well head off to Lingfield this afternoon where they put on a pretty decent National Hunt card which makes a pleasant change from the all-weather.

In the opener at 12.10pm I am all over Nicky Henderson’s once raced By The Grace, second at Southwell on her only start to date, and reported to have grown and strengthened over the summer. She is apparently ready to do herself justice now and is highly regarded in her powerful yard, and if that is correct, she can hopefully start our day with an easy winner.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win By The Grace 12.10pm Lingfield 2/1 Bet365