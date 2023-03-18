Allee Oup At Taunton

Taunton put on the best card this afternoon in my opinion anyway, and as I have always felt the form holds up well at the track, both my bets will be there this Monday.

At the time of writing I am worried about the price of the Paul Nicholls trained Ioupy Collonges ahead of the opener at 1.40pm but as he looks the likeliest winner by far, who am I to argue?

A bumper winner at Hereford after placing in his only two point-to-points, he followed that with a second over hurdles at Exeter and a comfortable win when stepped up to this trip at Chepstow. Stamina looked to be his forte that day suggesting he can do better over further in time, but for now a mark of 117 seems fair enough for his handicapping debut, with amateur jockey Charlie Sprake looking all set for an armchair ride.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ioupy Collonges 1.40pm Taunton 4/6 Bet365