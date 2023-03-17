No Secret – We Can Expect Better In The Lucky Last

One from Carlisle to end Sunday afternoon, and I have been told we can expect a far bolder effort from Crypto in the Hunter Chase that ends the card at 5.20pm.

Trained by Venetia Williams, the nine-year-old drops in company under Lucy Turner this afternoon after last being seen pulling up at Huntingdon last March, but I am hearing he is well and truly over whatever ailed him there, and in this grade and with plenty of cut in the ground expected, he may well be abler to get his stalled career back on track.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Crypto 5.20pm Carlisle 15/2 most bookmakers