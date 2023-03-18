Dress Code Optional This Afternoon

I cannot pretend Dancila did not catch my eye when winning at Musselburgh on his first start for Fergal O’Brien after arriving form the Jim Bolger yard, but he has to give 7lb or more to all his rivals thanks to his winer’s penalty, and that may prove a big ask with Smart Casual in the line-up.

A well bred son of Black Sam Bellamy, he came home fifth at Ffos Las on his only start to date in a bumper, making very smooth progress before the heavy going found him out, and he weakened close home.

Immediately sent over hurdles by Anthony Honeyball you just get the feeling he has a lot more ability than we have seen so far, and at a bigger price I am hoping for a huge run with Aidan Coleman riding for owner J P McManus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Smart Casual 2.10pm Taunton 8/1 888sport.com