Home, Home On The Range

Everyone I know in racing tells me Sam Thomas is on his way to the top of the training tree, and he has a winner in waiting in waiting on his hands in the shape of Exeter second Range.

He had already shown plenty of promise when placed in his first two (of three) bumpers at Chepstow and Huntingdon and caught the eye on his hurdling bow when leading early doors before being passed by the winner two out.

He is upped in trip this afternoon which ought to prove ideal when you look at his better relatives, and with improvement expected, he didn’t ought to be too far adrift at the finish.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Range 3.20pm Chepstow 5/2 Bet365