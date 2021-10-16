Am I Right – Or Talking Cobblers

Kempton put on a pretty decent card for a Sunday afternoon but sadly the majority of horses that look “good things” are all set to go off odds on so they are not for us I ‘m afraid to say.

Cobblers Dream is the only exception I can find (and he won’t be a huge price, sadly) as the five-year-old looks to build on a very promising debut over hurdles when winning comfortably enough despite a few errors at his hurdles.

Bought out of Sean Aherne’s yard for £85,000 after hacking up in a Cork bumper, this is a step up in class for the son of Yeats who I am confident will be better over further in time, but if trainer Ben Case has schooled him enough to cut out all or even most of those errors, he could prove hard to beat this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cobblers Dream 2.05pm Kempton 6/4 William Hill, Paddy Power, and others