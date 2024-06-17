The Rest Of The Royal Ascot Card

2.30pm

With Royal Scotsman likely to take then along from the off, there seems sure to be a strong early pace for the others to attack from – assuming they are good enough, of course. Big Rock is officially the best horse in this line-up, yet he currently trades at 11/2 which may represent a bit of each way value. There is a concern that the going could be too fast for him but as he is yet to face it we don’t really know, and if he can bounce back to his best after a poor effort in the Lockinge, he could go well – though this is a race I will be watching and not betting in.

Big Rock Each Way 13/2 William Hill

3.05pm

Seven unbeaten horses and a further six who win last time out shows you just how difficult this conundrum is to solve. Raphael Freire has his first runner as a trainer here with the unraced Angelo Buonarroti who cost 1,000,000 Euros at the Arqana Breeze-Up sales which adds another layer of spice to proceedings, but it’s the O’Briens who dominate the betting with Aidan’s Camille Pissaro and Joseph’s Cowardofthecountry sharing favouritism as I write. Joseph’s son of Kodi Bear really caught the eye when winning his only start at The Curragh, beating the highly regarded Whistlejacket by close to three lengths, and with the runner-up winning the Listed First Flier Stakes very easily on his next start, the form looks pretty decent. This has been his target ever since and if he gets a clear run, he shouldn’t be far away at the finish.

Cowardofthecountry Each Way 5/1 Bet365 and William Hill

3.45pm

Sprints are never the easiest to call with a moments hesitation at the start often meaning the difference between winning and losing. Trainer Mick Appleby is a class act and so is Big Evs, the winners of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Santa Anita in November and an easy winner on his return at York last month. That appeared to prove that he has trained on from two to three (always a concern), and as that race was almost certainly little more than a prep run for the rest of the season, he should be at his peak this afternoon.

Big Evs Each Way 4/1 most bookmakers

4.25pm

I am 100% going out on a limb here and will be one of the very few to oppose bot English 2000 Guineas winner Notable Speech and Newmarket runner-up and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Rosallion who arrive with perhaps the best form – but are priced accordingly (currently 6/4 and 7/2). Metropolitan pounced at the furlong pole to win the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp by half a length, yet he has been ignored here and is freely available at 14/1 – go figure (famous last words). A lightly raced son of Zarak who has won three of his four starts (and looked as if he badly needed the other one), on breeding I think he may even improve for the quicker surface he seems likely to encounter here, and if all eight stand their ground (fingers and toes crossed), there is every chance he can hit the front three home at a massive price.

Metropolitan each way 20/1 William Hill

5.05pm

Our first handicap next and with two and a half miles to cover, and no winning favourite since 2017, best of luck to anyone getting involved! Willie Mullins has won this three times in the last nine years and he may well add to that tally with the ex-French My Lyka who sports a tongue-tie for the first time to help his breathing. Lightly raced for a five-year-old with just the seven starts including two wins in France for his previous handler, and if his new trainer has him “right”, he should go well despite the competitiveness of the race.

My Lyka Each Way 11/2 bet365 and 888Sport.com