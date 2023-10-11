Amigo Could Be Our Friend

Off to headquarters this afternoon or Newmarket as it is better known for an interesting eight race card, though I wish you the best of luck if you are planning on having a bet in any race – more of a marathon than a sprint! With so many good horses competing in so many top class races I will wait until the Group One Fillies’ Mile at 4.10pm to undo the betting wallet when a little each way on Michael Bell’s Ambiente Amigo could yet pay dividends.

A daughter of Postponed, she was second on her debut here over seven furlongs (the winner has won a Group Three in Germany since) but showed the benefit of that experience in both races since with a seven-length success on soft ground at Lingfield and a similar success at the same track on the all-weather last time out. Of course this represents a huge step up in class, but she deserves a chance to see just how good she really is, and at 16/1 or so a place will do for me with a win a massive bonus.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ambiente Amigo 4.10pm Newmarket 18/1 most bookmakers