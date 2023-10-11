That’s The Spirit

Heading off to York for our second bet and the Brookhouse family are starting to make a name for themselves in both the owners and trainers ranks, and have an intriguing youngster on their hands in the shape of African Spirit. Seemingly well-bought at 33,000 Guineas, the gelded son of Showcasing made a winning debut on the Newcastle all-weather when strolling home by five lengths despite a slow start, and he went into my notebook as a horse to follow both this season and next.

Although I suspect he will be even better with another winter on his back, the prize money in the 3.15pm has proved that bit too tempting, and as he gets in here carrying less than nine stone, I cannot resist another each way bet, assuming there is any improvement to come.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way African Spirit 3.15pm York 7/1 William Hill