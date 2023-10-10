Ladies First At Worcester

Space Voyage won three of her four novice hurdles but she goes straight over fences this season where bigger things are expected, and she could be the biggest danger to my suggestion Lady Adare.

Always held in some regard at the Harry Fry yard, she has had her breathing issues and returned from a third wind operation at Newton Abbot in August when beaten less than a length in third (over hurdles). She has always looked a chaser in the making and has apparently schooled well enough to suggest she has a future at this game, and she is one I will be backing today – and watching for future contests.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lady Adare 1.55pm Worcester 4/1 Bet365