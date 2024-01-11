An Apple Away Keeps The Bookies At Bay?

This always looked like it would be a poor turn out for the close to £43,000 in prize money to the winner, with only seven declared at the early stage, and although this has been a Henderson and Nicholls fest in the last eight years with the score 4-3 to Nicky (and one for Malcolm Jefferson), he doesn’t have a runner in 2024. Neither are represented this year in (another) small field, with the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Broadway Boy looking to make it for wins from five over fences.

He is hard to overlook assuming further improvement, but so is the upped in class Apple Away, who gets a useful 12lb from the top-weight. Lightly raced with four wins from seven over hurdles, he started his new career with a third at Haydock before winning by 31 lengths at Leicester despite being eased down before the line. He can only improve with experience and certainly looks well weighted here, though it is a shame such a small field means each way bets are not a possibility.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Apple Away 2.24pm Warwick 9/4 most bookmakers