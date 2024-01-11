TOTE-ALLY AWESOME

Once again our fiends at The Tote have been in touch, and with the prospects for racing over the weekend looking a lot less bleak (famous last words) we have not three but FIVE guaranteed Placepots to look forward to.

This evening (Friday) we have Wolverhampton where the minimum pot is £50,000, followed by £150,000 at Warwick AND £50,000 at Kempton on Saturday, £50,000 at Kelso on Sunday, and finally £50,000 back at Wolverhampton on Monday.

All we have to do (and I have won a few smaller pots, if not as many as I would like) is find a horse to place of the first six races at any of the meetings mentioned – and a piece of that pie will be yours – possibly even all of it!

Add in a Scoop6, Scoop6 bonus, Trifecta rollover, AND an ITV7 Placepot (all the details are below) PLUS bonuses for new sign ups and the possibility of winning big for sensibly small stakes, and if you are thinking of having a flutter this weekend, The Tote looks as good a place as any.

Scoop6

Win Fund rollover £18,014

Bonus Fund rollover £13,335

We suggest a combined £60k net pools estimate for Saturday.

Saturday’s Scoop6 races:

1.40 Wetherby – 3m Novices Hcap Hdle (11-declared)

1.49 Warwick – 3m1f Pertemps Hurdle Series Qualifier (8-declared)

2.42 Kempton – 2m5f Lanzarote Hurdle (19-declared)

2.50 Wetherby – 2m3½f Hcap Hdle (10-declared)

3.00 Warwick – 3m5f Classic Chase (14-declared)

3.35 Warwick – 3m Veterans’ Hcap Chase (17-declared)

Trifecta Rollover race

3.00 Warwick – Classic Chase

If the Trifecta rollover amount remains at its current level, the estimated total pool is £10,000.

ITV7 Placepots

Saturday 13th Jan

1.49 Warwick

2.07 Kempton

2.24 Warwick

2.42 Kempton

2.50 Wetherby

3.00 Warwick

3.35 Warwick