Pic Is The Clear Pick

I was a huge fan of Silviniaco Conti when he was racing so it would be remiss of me not to look at the race run in his honour. A small field for big prize money means (in my view) the BHA should be asking both owners and trainers questions, but we deal with what we have in front of us as always. Three joint favourites as I write in the shape of Banbridge, Edwardstone, and Pic D’Orhy, but although I respect Joseph O’Brien’s runner (Banbridge), he has to find 4lb or more with his market rivals and hasn’t been seen since April last year, suggesting this is a big ask. Edwardstone step up in trip, possibly to see if he can avoid Jonbon in future races over two miles, but the fact that he has only tried this sort of trip once when third on an easier track at Aintree and is now aged 10 does suggest stamina may not be his strong point, something his opponents will be well aware of.

That leaves me with Pic D’Orhy from the Paul Nicholls yard, a 16 length victor at Ascot on his only start of the season, and the winner of five of his last six starts over fences, with a defeat by an in the mood Shishkin in the Ascot Chase in February far from being a disgrace. Still only a nine-year-old, he looks to be at his peak at present and as he is rated just 2lb inferior to Edwardstone but is possibly the more effective at this trip, he will do for me.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pic D’Orhy 2.07pm Kempton 11/4 most bookmakers