An Appropriate Winner at Ayr?

I found it interesting to read that a high draw is seen as a bonus here at Ayr over six furlongs and then noting that five of the last 10 winners came out of stalls 4,5,7,8,and 9 – go figure! Queen Me will prove popular for obvious reasons, but more importantly, her form looks to make her very much the one to beat.

A debut win at Haydock suggested she had plenty of ability, and she was immediately thrown in at the deep end in the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York where she went under by a neck to Swingalong with the third two and a half lengths adrift. She effectively drops in class here and as this is only her third start and she is learning all the time, and a clear run may well be all she needs to get back to winning ways.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Queen Me 3.05pm Ayr 11/8 most bookmakers