Wallop Could Deliver A Knockout Blow

A decent enough Group Two contest named after the legend that was Mill Reef, but it does seem to have lost some of the gloss over recent years, and if we see a future classic winner here, I will be very surprised.

Heroism is hard to know after his winning debut form was franked earlier in the week when runner-up Hello Deira scored for us at Redcar and he could take some beating, but I am going to take a risk on Wallop who has been quietly supported in the markets all week. It is a rare occurrence to see a maiden sent to this level for their second start, but the son of Harry Angel follows that path after his debut third at Newmarket in late July.

An easy to back 11/1 chance that day, he was beaten less than two lengths at the line after weakening late on, and the form was boosted when the winner (Noble Style) easily won the Group Two Gimcrack Stakes at York, while runner-up Mill Stream was a solid fourth in the Acomb Stakes when failing to see out the seventh furlong. With improvement assured from his racecourse bow and rumours of some sparkling work in recent weeks he looks worth a bet – though it is shame we don’t have eight runners for a place one two three.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Wallop 2.50pm Newbury 12/1 Bet365