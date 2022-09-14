Henderson Horse Set To Fly Home

Something a little different for my second selection as we head off over hurdles at Newton Abbot where I am hoping Nicky Henderson’s Time Flies By can win for the first time since he took his bumper at Cheltenham in October 2019.

He has clearly had his issues and was absent from February 2021 until he tried his luck over fences at Bangor where he was going well enough before falling at the seventh. Returned to hurdles this afternoon under Jonjo O’Neill Junior, he has placed in two of his five starts over hurdles, but I suspect we haven’t seen the best of him yet assuming he has been kept in training for good reason, and if that is correct, this race may well be within his abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Time Flies By 2.10pm Newton Abbot 10/11 Bet365