An Each Way Option For The Irish 1000 Guineas May Reap Dividends

Not a single Flat card in the UK this afternoon, so common sense suggests we start with The Curragh in Ireland, where they put on the best racing of the day.

Their 1000 Guineas is one of the races worth considering, though I am disappointed to see just one runner from the Newmarket 1000 Guineas heading across the sea with Karl Burke’s beaten favourite Fallen Angel taking up the challenge.

Eighth at headquarters, she seemed to run out of steam close home, but may strip fitter for the race. Ralph Beckett’s Skellett is expected to make up into a better three-year-old and she could go well, while favourite Opera Singer has the form in the book after wide-margin victories here and in the Group One Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp, but her best siblings failed to train on at three, and 5/2 looks too skinny to me.

Azada impressed when taking her one race at Leopardstown impressively and is held in high regard at the Dermot Weld yard, making her the value each way call. She clearly has to step up considerably on the little we have seen so far, but her trainer rarely if ever tilts and windmills, and with any luck we will pick up a place at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Azada 3.45pm The Curragh 11/1 most bookmakers