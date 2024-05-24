Guineas Second Can Go One Better In The Irish Equivalent

The Irish 2000 Guineas has been won by trainer Aidan O’Brien in three of the last 10 year, and this year his main contender appears to be River Tiber, a winner at Navan. Naas, and Royal Ascot, and third to Vandeek at Deauville and Newmarket.

He is hard to discount even in this field, but once again gallops reports suggest 2000 Guineas second Rosallion is the one to beat. A length and a half adrift of Notable Speech at Newmarket, and anything but disgraced, he may be able to go one better in this field if he lives up to his very lofty reputation for the Richard Hannon yard, though at Evens, he is another likely to win, but unlikely to make any of us rich.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Rosallion 3.40pm The Curragh Evens Bet365